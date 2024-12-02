Forbright files confidentially for US IPO

Forbright has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US, signalling continued momentum in the bank IPO market into 2026.

The US-based bank submitted its paperwork to the US securities regulator under a process that allows companies to prepare for a public market listing without immediate public disclosure. The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Bank IPOs regain ground after 2023 crisis

According to Reuters, Forbright's filing comes as US bank IPOs continue to recover following the regional banking crisis of 2023. According to data compiled by Dealogic, IPOs of US-based banks raised more than USD 800 million in 2025, marking the strongest year for bank listings since 2018. Central Bancompany, Commercial Bancgroup, and Northpointe Bancshares were among the institutions that accessed public markets during that period. The rebound reflects a broader improvement in bank stock valuations, which has encouraged boardrooms to consider public listings as a viable capital-raising route once again.

The confidential filing route, permitted under US securities regulation, enables companies to engage with the Securities and Exchange Commission on their registration documents before those materials become publicly visible. This mechanism is widely used by financial institutions and other firms to manage market timing and limit exposure to investor scrutiny during the preparation phase.

Founded in 2003 as Congressional Bank, the financial institution's operations span middle market lending, digital consumer banking, strategic advisory, and asset management services. Should Forbright proceed to a public listing, it would add to a growing pipeline of bank IPOs that suggest institutional confidence in public equity markets is returning to pre-crisis levels. The bank's diversified business model — spanning lending, consumer banking, advisory, and asset management — may also position it distinctly relative to the more narrowly focused community banks that have listed in recent years.