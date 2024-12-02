Nexi Group has launched Nexi Ready, a fully managed, plug-and-play digital issuing solution for banks, corporates, and fintech companies.

The Italy-based payments company announced the international launch on 18 February 2026. Nexi Ready enables clients to deploy digital issuing services without building or operating their own infrastructure. The solution addresses operational pressure from growing regulatory complexity, including the AI Act, Third Payment Services Directive, and Payment Services Regulation, alongside new payment models such as account-to-account and AI-driven commerce.

Nexi assumes end-to-end responsibility across technology, operations, regulatory compliance, and card scheme requirements. Partners retain customer ownership, brand control, and data transparency. Nexi also manages ongoing product evolution to ensure offerings remain current with payment innovation and future technologies, including agentic commerce and Digital Euro readiness.

Managed services address resource constraints

Christian Segersven, Chief Business Officer for Issuing Solutions at Nexi Group, stated that the payments ecosystem is becoming more complex annually, with issuer budgets increasingly absorbed by operational and regulatory requirements. This leaves limited capacity to invest in innovation, customer experience, and growth. Many issuers still operate the full stack themselves without the agility to develop at scale.

The market is shifting away from resource-intensive in-house approaches toward scalable, ready-to-run solutions. Nexi's issuing services are trusted by more than 100 banks and millions of cardholders globally, enabling the company to build Nexi Ready to deliver high customer satisfaction, stronger engagement, and sustained portfolio growth.

The first international customer deployed Nexi Ready in Germany in October 2025 and is operating at scale.

Market positioning in issuer processing

Digital issuing solutions handle authorisation processing, account management, card controls, and transaction settlement. Third-party providers operate infrastructure while issuers maintain brand relationships and customer data.

European regulatory frameworks, including PSD3 and PSR, currently under legislative consideration, aim to strengthen consumer protection, enhance strong customer authentication requirements, and address fraud risks in digital payments. Compliance obligations affect issuer operational costs and development priorities.

The AI Act establishes requirements for AI systems used in financial services, including credit scoring, fraud detection, and customer service applications. Issuers deploying AI-powered features must comply with risk management, transparency, and governance requirements.

Account-to-account payment models, including Open Banking payment initiation, compete with card-based transactions for certain use cases. Issuers face pressure to support multiple payment methods while managing operational complexity.