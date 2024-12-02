Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced that they have made OracleDatabase@AWS generally available.

This initiative allows customers to run Oracle Exadata Database Service and Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) within AWS. Currently, OracleDatabase@AWS is available in the AWS US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon) Regions, with the two companies planning to scale availability to 20 additional AWS Regions globally. Among the expected regions, the two companies mention Canada (Central), Frankfurt, Hyderabad, Ireland, London, Melbourne, Milan, Mumbai, Osaka, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Spain, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. West (N. California) and Zurich.

Oracle and AWS’s partnership

Customers can now migrate their Oracle Database workloads to Oracle Database@AWS running on OCI in AWS while benefiting from Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) and the latest Oracle Database 23ai with embedded AI Vector capabilities. Additionally, OracleDatabase@AWS includes zero-ETL (extra, transform, and load) integration, which optimises data integration between Oracle Database services and AWS Analytics services, mitigating the need for building and managing complex data pipelines. Through this, data can flow between Oracle Database services and AWS services, equipping customers with the ability to merge their data with AWS analytics, machine learning, and generative AI services to further improve their applications. With these capabilities, customers are set to be able to scale their choices for running their databases in the cloud, complementing existing options to run Oracle Database workloads within AWS.

Furthermore, OracleDatabase@AWS equips customers with a unified experience across OCI and AWS, including fully integrated support from both companies that improves database administration, purchasing, and deployment through reference architecture and landing zones developed for customers’ trusted enterprise applications. According to Oracle, customers can benefit from: