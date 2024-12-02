OpenAI has acquired Hiro Finance, a startup focused on AI-assisted personal financial planning, according to an announcement made by the company’s founder. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and Hiro had not previously made public how much funding it had raised prior to the deal.

Hiro Finance was built around the concept of an AI-driven personal chief financial officer, aiming to make financial planning more accessible at a time when traditional advisory services remain costly or difficult for many consumers to access. According to the founder’s public announcement, the platform had supported clients in planning for and managing more than USD 1 billion in assets.

Product to be discontinued as integration details remain undisclosed

Following the acquisition, Hiro will cease onboarding new users immediately, with the product set to stop functioning on 20 April 2025. OpenAI has not publicly detailed how Hiro’s technology or team will be integrated into its existing products or research efforts. The transaction is being interpreted by observers as a potential acqui-hire, though neither party has confirmed this characterisation.

In a public statement, the founder described the rationale for joining OpenAI as an opportunity to pursue Hiro’s original mission at a greater scale. The announcement noted that, as discussions with the OpenAI team progressed, it became clear that combining efforts would allow the startup’s vision of broadening access to personalised financial guidance to be realised more broadly. The founder also referenced advances in AI, including systems such as ChatGPT, as enabling factors in expanding such access.

The acquisition adds to a growing pattern of AI companies absorbing fintech startups as the sector continues to attract interest from larger technology groups. Hiro’s focus on personal financial guidance sits within a market where AI-assisted tools have seen increasing adoption, particularly as consumer demand for accessible, lower-cost financial planning alternatives has grown. The broader goal of improving financial well-being was noted by the founder as unchanged by the transition.

Hiro’s backers included Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive, among others. The founder publicly expressed appreciation to users, employees, and investors following the announcement of the deal and the discontinuation of the standalone product.