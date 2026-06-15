Blackstone-backed Redpin has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to process payments in the UAE.

Redpin, a property payments platform backed by a USD 170 million Blackstone investment, has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to process payments in the UAE. The approval supports the launch of Redpin Platform, a payment infrastructure product designed specifically for property developers, digitising what the company describes as a traditionally manual and high-risk payment process.

Redpin Platform offers end-to-end payment processing for developers and their clients, with stated benefits including reduced reconciliation time, lower foreign exchange costs, and improved payment security for cross-border transactions. The underlying infrastructure has processed more than USD 138 billion in lifetime volume.

UAE real estate market context

The UAE real estate market provides a relevant backdrop for the launch. Dubai's total real estate transactions reached AED 68.56 billion (approximately USD 18.7 billion) in April 2026, more than 20% higher than in March, according to Dubai Land Department data. Activity moderated in May 2026 to AED 40.63 billion across 12,879 deals, concentrated in off-plan developments and prime communities - segments identified as core markets for Redpin.

The Dubai Land Department has set a target of growing real estate transaction volumes by 70% by 2033, a growth objective that Redpin's CEO Arnaud Loiseau described as directly aligned with the company's infrastructure proposition and long-term commitment to the UAE market. Pia Hauch, General Manager UAE at Redpin, noted that cross-border payments remain among the most fragmented processes in global financial services, and that real estate transactions are where that friction is felt most acutely.

In-principle approval from the DFSA is a preliminary regulatory determination and does not constitute a final licence. Full authorisation remains subject to the completion of the DFSA's review process.