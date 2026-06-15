Capsa AI has raised USD 18 million in a Series A round to expand its AI operating system for private capital firms across the US and Europe.

London and New York-based Capsa AI has closed a USD 18 million Series A round co-led by TX Ventures and Pivot Investment Partners, with significant participation from Bek Ventures. All existing institutional investors reinvested, including Antler, Outward VC, and Cornerstone VC. Total funding to date stands at USD 20 million.

The round follows 14x year-on-year ARR growth, a 100% customer renewal rate, and net dollar retention exceeding 122%. More than 50% of booked ARR is now on multi-year contracts. The platform records weekly active usage of 70% and daily active usage of 40%.

Platform capabilities and market context

Capsa AI indexes a fund's entire data estate, spanning CRM, email, SharePoint, and proprietary sources, into a single knowledge layer, making institutional knowledge across memos, conversations, and decisions instantly searchable. The platform covers the full fund lifecycle, including sourcing, due diligence, portfolio monitoring, and back-office operations, already deployed at several large private capital firms, with further enterprise rollouts under way across the US and Europe.

Private capital manages more than USD 15 trillion in assets globally, yet much of it remains tracked across PDFs, emails, and spreadsheets. Investment professionals lose an estimated more than 500 hours per year to manual search and analysis, costing the industry an estimated USD 35 billion annually. Assets under management have tripled since 2015, while data volumes double every three years, but team sizes have not kept pace. Against this backdrop, 47% of limited partners now closely monitor how their general partners adopt AI, and 75% of general partners plan to invest in AI and digital transformation in 2026.

Capsa AI is built on a model-agnostic, SOC 2 Type II-certified architecture with single-tenant deployment options, regional data hosting, and no training on client data.

Proceeds from the Series A will be deployed into US market expansion, engineering, and go-to-market hiring, and further development of the platform's agentic and indexing capabilities.