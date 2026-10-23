Nu Mexico has launched Score Nu, an in-app feature that tracks users’ financial habits monthly and suggests ways to improve them.

Score Nu is available to customers who hold both a Nu Debit Account and a Nu Credit Card and have used them actively for at least three months. The tool provides a monthly overview of how users’ financial habits evolve, shows changes between periods, and recommends steps to strengthen their profile. According to the company, credit users generally recognise the importance of paying on time, but few understand the other factors that shape their credit history or how to improve it.

A gap in credit understanding

Nu Mexico based the launch on a survey of its customers conducted in October 2026. The results showed the following numbers: only 30% of respondents said they understood which habits affect their financial evaluation, and 36% had never checked the credit history issued by Credit Reporting Agencies (SIC). Among those who had never checked their status, 34% report they did not know how to do so, while almost 1% said they avoided it out of fear. Therefore, the company therefore frames the main barrier as a lack of guidance rather than reluctance.

The same survey indicated that 74% of respondents considered a monthly summary of their activity useful. Diego Sierra, Director of Product at Nu Mexico, said the data points to strong interest in building healthier financial habits despite limited access to clear information. The official added that the feature aims to help each user understand what lies behind their credit history through a monthly snapshot with practical recommendations.

How the score is calculated

Each month, Score Nu analyses the user’s actual financial activity and grants it a score between 0 and 1,000, along with a level ranging from Very Low to Very High. The calculation draws on both internal and external data. Internally, it evaluates the length of account history, usage frequency, and payment punctuality on the Nu Credit Card, along with spending and savings in the Nu Debit Account. Externally, it incorporates information from Credit Reporting Agencies, which is updated every six months.

Users can compare their progress with the previous period and break down each habit to see which factors drove a change. The app also generates personalised suggestions, such as scheduling automatic credit card payments so users do not need to track due dates manually.

Access and reach

No registration is needed, and eligible customers receive access automatically. To view the score, users open the app’s home screen, select the profile icon, and choose the Score Nu option.

Nu Mexico presents the feature as part of its effort to simplify financial services and to give its more than 16 million customers tools to manage their money.