Nordnet launches in Germany with phased market entry

Sweden-based investment platform Nordnet will begin operations in Germany on Monday, 16 November 2026, its first expansion beyond the Nordic markets. The company has chosen a phased market entry, and its services will first be restricted to a group of early-access customers. The platform will then open to the wider German market in January 2027.

Early access and phased rollout

In the first phase, the offering will include securities accounts, a savings account, stock trading, funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and ‘Nordnet Social’, the company’s digital investment community, which has more than half a million members. Nordnet plans to add further services gradually.

During this period, access is limited to users who join a waiting list, and registration opened on Nordnet’s German website at the beginning of October 2026 and will remain open until the beginning of January 2027. The company intends to use this period to test and further develop its products and services with early users, adapting them to the German market before the broader launch.

From January 2027, the Nordnet website and mobile app will be available to the whole German market. At that stage, the offering will expand to include pension savings accounts.

According to Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet, Germany is the next step in Nordnet’s growth strategy. The company aims to help German savers make more independent decisions about their financial future. To do this, it plans to give them access to information, tools, and markets that are normally reserved for professional investors.

Nordnet Social is part of the initial offering, meaning that the company is entering Germany with its existing community feature already in place, alongside its core trading and savings products, rather than introducing it at a later stage.

Pricing structure

Nordnet has made pricing transparency a central part of its German proposition. All account types and automated regular savings plans will be free of charge. Customers will receive 2% interest on deposits held in their savings account. A flat fee of EUR 2.95 per order will apply to all securities transactions and covers all execution costs.

Arno Walter, Country Manager for Nordnet Germany, has said the aim is for customers to always know exactly what they are paying for, with no hidden clauses. At the same time, users who sign up before January 2027 will receive two introductory incentives: 12 months of free trading and an interest rate of 2.5% on savings accounts for six months.

The phased approach allows Nordnet to build an initial customer base and collect product feedback before a full-scale launch outside its home region. The pricing model combines a flat per-order fee, free accounts, and savings plans, and time-limited incentives for early users, which points to a focus on cost clarity for retail investors. Furthermore, the planned addition of pension savings accounts in 2027 also signals that the company intends to extend its German offering beyond trading into longer-term retirement savings.