NewsFintech

Nordnet launches in Germany with phased market entry

SA

Sinziana Albu

05 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchexpansionfinancial servicesfinancial institutionsretail investingsavings account
Countries:
Germany

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