NEO PAY has partnered with CredibleX to provide financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the UAE.

Following this announcement, the agreement integrates CredibleX's financing platform into NEO PAY's payments infrastructure, while also allowing merchants using NEO PAY's point of sale and ecommerce systems to apply for financing based on their real-time transaction history. CredibleX's scoring engine analyses payment data from the NEO PAY platform to assess creditworthiness and determine financing terms.

In addition, the system was designed to reduce approval timelines by using revenue stream data rather than traditional credit assessment methods. Repayment structures will be aligned with individual merchants' cash flow patterns and sales cycles, according to the companies.

Digital financing for SMEs

According to the official press release, the financing is provided through a digital application process, with funds disbursed directly to approved merchants. The collaboration targets small and medium enterprises seeking capital for inventory purchases, operational expenses, or business expansion.

CredibleX operates as a licensed lender in the UAE and specialises in embedded financing solutions. NEO PAY was developed in order to provide payment processing services, including point of sale systems and ecommerce payment gateways for merchants in the country. With this in mind, the partnership is set to combine payment infrastructure with lending capabilities, creating an integrated system where financing decisions are based on actual transaction performance. This model eliminates the need for merchants to approach separate financial institutions for working capital.

Both companies stated that the collaboration supports financial inclusion by making credit more accessible to SMEs that may lack traditional collateral or credit history but demonstrate consistent revenue through their payment processing activity. Moreover, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.