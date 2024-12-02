US-based fintech company Avant has closed a USD 200 million personal loan securitisation, marking the first transaction in the company's history to receive AAA ratings from both Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

The deal represents Avant's 23rd personal loan securitisation since its founding in 2012 and its seventh revolving transaction.

KBRA has rated each Avant transaction since 2016, while this deal marks the first time Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to an Avant personal loan securitisation. The dual AAA rating is a milestone that the company frames as reflecting market recognition of its underwriting models and capital structure.

Structural details and funding capacity

The transaction features a 24-month revolving period, enabling Avant to reinvest principal as loans are repaid, a structure consistent with previous deals. The company estimates that the facility is expected to support more than USD 500 million in personal loans over its life.

Combined with existing asset funding commitments, Avant now holds approximately USD 2.5 billion in long-term funding commitments to support the continued growth of its personal loan and credit card businesses. The transaction is described by the company as part of a broader funding diversification strategy, balancing maturity dates and broadening investor participation.

Kevin Friedrich, Chief Financial Officer of Avant, said the company has built a funding model designed to support the business through different market environments over more than a decade, and that transactions of this nature reinforce that foundation and support continued scaling.

Market context

Securitisation has become a well-established funding mechanism for consumer fintech lenders, providing access to capital markets and enabling balance sheet efficiency. Achieving AAA ratings from two rating agencies on the same transaction carries practical significance for a non-bank lender, as it signals a level of structural capability that can broaden the investor base and reduce funding costs over time. For Avant, the rating milestone adds to a track record that now spans 23 securitisation transactions across varying market conditions.