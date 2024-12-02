IFX Payments has partnered with tell.money to upgrade its Open Banking infrastructure and strengthen regulatory compliance across the UK and Europe.

Following this announcement, IFX Payments has selected tell.money as its Open Banking infrastructure partner, aiming to improve regulatory alignment and reduce internal maintenance overhead as compliance requirements across the UK and Europe continue to develop.

The UK-based cross-border payments and treasury services provider will adopt tell.money's fully managed platform as part of a broader investment in scalable, compliant infrastructure. The move is intended to allow IFX Payments to maintain regulatory readiness without diverting internal resources away from its core payments operations.

Regulatory drivers and infrastructure strategy

According to the official press release, Open Banking regulation in both the UK and EU has continued to evolve since the initial implementation of PSD2, placing growing demands on payment service providers to maintain robust, adaptable technical foundations. For firms operating cross-border payment services, this creates ongoing pressure to ensure that compliance infrastructure keeps pace with regulatory change without creating operational bottlenecks.

By outsourcing this function to a specialist provider, IFX Payments is opting for a managed approach rather than sustaining the infrastructure in-house. The tell.money platform is positioned to provide both current compliance coverage and capacity to accommodate future regulatory developments.

A company official at IFX Payments noted that the partnership was motivated by the need for a specialist partner that could offer clarity and simplicity as the regulatory environment develops, enabling the firm to strengthen its compliance framework without adding operational complexity.

Managed platforms gaining traction in payments compliance

The decision reflects a wider trend among fintech firms and payment service providers to rely on specialist third-party platforms for regulatory infrastructure, particularly where compliance requirements are technically demanding and subject to change. Fully managed solutions reduce the internal burden of monitoring regulatory updates, maintaining certifications, and adapting technical integrations accordingly.

For IFX Payments, which operates globally and serves clients requiring secure cross-border payment services, maintaining uninterrupted compliance across multiple regulatory jurisdictions is a material operational consideration. The partnership with tell.money is structured to support that requirement as a long-term arrangement rather than a point-in-time fix.

tell.money's platform was designed to serve financial services firms navigating Open Banking obligations, and the IFX Payments engagement reflects its positioning as infrastructure for regulated payment providers operating at scale. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.