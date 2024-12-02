Nationwide selects Moneyhub for transaction data enrichment

Nationwide Building Society has selected Moneyhub to provide transaction data enrichment and categorisation services for its UK customer base.

The partnership will see Moneyhub’s categorisation and enrichment technology applied across a wide range of payment types, including card transactions and direct debits. The system will process transaction data to add contextual detail, such as clearer merchant identification, associated websites or contact information, and location data indicating where payments were made.

According to the two companies, the enriched data is intended to give Nationwide customers better visibility into their spending patterns and account activity. More detailed transaction records may also help customers more easily spot unfamiliar or potentially fraudulent payments, enabling Nationwide to respond more quickly where intervention is required.

Transaction data enrichment to support customer insight

Representatives from Nationwide said the decision to work with Moneyhub followed an assessment of partners able to support its data and analytics strategy. They indicated that enhanced transaction data could support the development of more customised digital banking features over time, while maintaining a focus on everyday usability for customers.

Moneyhub officials described the agreement as part of the company’s work with banks and other financial institutions looking to offer more detailed views of income and expenditure through digital channels. They noted that granular categorisation of transactions is increasingly used by providers to support budgeting tools and spending analysis within retail banking applications.

Moneyhub operates an API-based platform that supplies enriched financial data services, including transaction categorisation, analytics and payment initiation. The company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and holds ISO 27001 certification.

Nationwide Building Society is the UK’s largest building society and, following its acquisition of Virgin Money, one of the country’s largest providers of mortgages and retail deposits. The organisation is member-owned and operates across a range of retail banking and savings products.