Germany-based neobank N26 has launched the Flexible Cash Fund, a regulated money market fund investment product available to N26 Metal customers across 17 European markets. The product is managed by Fidelity International and is designed to offer customers access to short-term, high-quality money market instruments with no transaction fees and no restrictions on deposits or withdrawals.

The Flexible Cash Fund complements N26's existing investment offerings, which include N26 Stocks and ETFs and N26 Crypto, and is accessible from EUR 1 in deposits. The variable annual target return is up to 2.1% net of fees, as of 14 May 2026, subject to daily change based on market conditions. The fund carries a risk rating of one out of seven and has a suggested minimum holding period of six months.

Product structure and risk disclosure

The Flexible Cash Fund is a regulated investment in a money market fund rather than a traditional cash deposit. It is invested in short-term, high-quality instruments subject to market fluctuations. The projected yield is variable and not guaranteed, and the risk of loss of principal is borne by the investor. The fund does not rely on external support to guarantee liquidity or stabilise its net asset value per share. Proceeds from sales may take up to two business days to be reflected in a customer's account. While N26 does not charge transaction fees, standard fund management costs may apply within the fund itself. Value accrues daily and is displayed transparently within the customer's portfolio.

Availability

At launch, the Flexible Cash Fund is available to both new and existing N26 Metal customers with a personal N26 account in Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.

Industry context

The launch reflects a broader trend among European neobanks to expand beyond current accounts and card products into investment and savings offerings, as elevated interest rates over recent years have increased consumer awareness of yield-generating alternatives to standard deposits. Money market funds, which invest in short-duration, high-quality instruments, have attracted significant inflows across Europe as savers seek liquidity alongside a degree of return without the commitment associated with fixed-term products.

For N26, the Flexible Cash Fund extends the breadth of its in-app investment suite and deepens the value proposition of its Metal subscription tier. By offering access to a Fidelity International-managed money market fund directly within the N26 app, alongside existing equity, ETF, and crypto investment options, the bank is positioning itself as a more comprehensive financial management platform for retail customers across its European footprint. The low entry threshold of EUR 1 and the absence of transaction fees are designed to reduce barriers for customers who may not have previously accessed money market products through traditional investment channels.