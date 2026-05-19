US-based payments and financial technology company Fiserv has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to embed AI across its platforms and products serving financial institutions. Joint teams from both companies are already working across the defined focus areas, with results expected to reach Fiserv client institutions through the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

The collaboration covers four initial areas, including building AI agents on Fiserv's agentOS platform, reimagining how banks approach implementation and modernisation, developing banking-specific AI capabilities, and advancing cybersecurity tools for financial institutions of all sizes, including community banks and credit unions.

Focus areas and platform development

Fiserv launched its agentOS platform alongside the announcement and is developing first-party AI agents with OpenAI, targeting the workflows that consume the most operational capacity at financial institutions. The agentOS platform is designed to serve as the foundation for AI-driven automation across banking operations.

On modernisation, the two companies are exploring how AI can compress the timelines and reduce the risk associated with core conversions, digital migrations, and system integrations. These processes are among the most resource-intensive decisions financial institutions undertake and typically absorb capacity that would otherwise be directed at customer-facing activities.

Furthermore, the collaboration includes the development of banking-specific AI capabilities encoding deep domain context and platform knowledge to power products built on Fiserv infrastructure. On cybersecurity, Fiserv and OpenAI are exploring how AI can extend the security capabilities Fiserv already delivers to its client base.

Fiserv's co-president, Dhivya Suryadevara, noted that financial institutions were dealing with operational challenges that had outpaced what conventional software could address. The collaboration with OpenAI allows the company to bring AI directly into its platforms and products, so its clients can benefit from optimal operations.

Industry context

The partnership reflects a broader pattern of AI infrastructure providers forming deep integrations with financial technology platforms, rather than pursuing standalone deployments. For financial institutions, particularly community banks and credit unions that lack the internal resources to develop and deploy AI independently, access to AI capabilities embedded within the platforms they already operate on represents a more accessible path to adoption than building or procuring AI tools separately.

Fiserv serves a large and diverse base of financial institutions across the US and internationally, making the depth and breadth of AI integration across its platform a significant factor in how quickly AI capabilities reach smaller institutions. The collaboration with OpenAI positions Fiserv to accelerate that distribution by combining its existing platform relationships with OpenAI's frontier model capabilities across operations, modernisation, and security.