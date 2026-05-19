GoTyme Bank has launched an employee ownership programme covering its 2,000-strong global workforce as the Africa-based digital lender advances plans to become listing-ready within three to four years.

The programme grants all employees the opportunity to become shareholders in the bank. According to a company official, the initiative is accompanied by internal education sessions designed to help staff understand the incentive structure and its potential financial implications. The stated objective is to align employee behaviour with that of shareholders at a time when the bank describes itself as being in a hyper-growth phase.

Growth profile and ownership structure

GoTyme is majority owned by African Rainbow Capital Investments, the investment vehicle of South Africa-based billionaire Patrice Motsepe. The bank also counts China-based Tencent Holdings among its backers and operates in South Africa, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore. Its Philippines operations run through a joint venture with the Gokongwei Group.

The lender currently serves more than 21 million customers across South Africa and the Philippines, and is adding approximately 450,000 new clients per month across those two markets. A company official said the bank expects to post a record profit for the financial year ending June 2026.

In 2024, the bank raised funds at a valuation of USD 1.5 billion, with Nu Holdings contributing USD 150 million to that round. No updated valuation has been disclosed.

Listing ambitions take shape

GoTyme's language around a public listing has grown more precise. While the bank had previously indicated an intention to list before 2030, the company now frames its objective as becoming listing-ready within three to four years, with a listing to proceed only if market conditions and valuation expectations align. A company official indicated that a global listing could be considered once the customer base approaches 50 million.

A reference valuation of USD 15 billion was cited by a company official as an aspirational listing target, reflecting the degree to which the bank's public-market ambitions are linked to sustaining its current growth trajectory.

The employee ownership scheme fits within this broader strategic posture. By giving staff a financial stake ahead of a potential public offering, GoTyme is signalling confidence in its growth path while creating internal alignment during a period when investor attention on profitable digital banks in emerging markets is increasing.