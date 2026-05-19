NewsFintech

GoTyme Bank extends employee share scheme amid listing preparations

CP

Claudia Pincovski

19 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
banksdigital lenderinvestmentsdigital bankIPO
Countries:
World

News on Fintech

GoTyme Bank extends employee share scheme amid listing preparations

19 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Fiserv and OpenAI collaborate to bring AI to financial institutions

19 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Commerzbank rejects UniCredit's EUR 37 bln takeover offer

19 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Yuze Digital and Transcorp partner for India creator finance platform

18 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

BNP Paribas joins CMG's global underwriter network

18 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Interviews on Fintech

Building fintech winners: Sabrina Tharani on innovation, leadership, and payments

05 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

FIBE 2026: where Europe’s financial infrastructure takes shape

04 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

Speed, sovereignty, and software: Ingenico’s vision for the future of payments

03 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

Why the future of digital wallets depends on interoperability at scale

27 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Agentic AI, orchestration, and the future of payments: Damir Čaušević on Money Motion 2026

24 Feb 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech
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