N26 expands retail banking with under-18s debit card

N26 has introduced a new debit card product for minors, expanding its retail banking services to include children and teenagers aged between 7 and 17.

The product, called N26 for under 18s, is available to customers in Germany and Austria who already hold a personal or business account with the digital bank. The new offering is structured as a separate account space within a parent’s existing N26 account and comes with its own IBAN. While the account is opened and overseen by a parent or guardian, the child receives a Mastercard debit card issued in their own name. The service does not allow overdrafts, restricting spending to funds provided by the parent.

According to representatives from N26, the product reflects growing demand for age-appropriate digital banking tools as cashless payments continue to gain traction across Europe. They pointed to data showing that cashless transactions now account for a majority of retail purchases in some traditionally cash-reliant markets, alongside the size of the under-18 demographic within the EU.

Parental controls and account structure

Parents manage the account entirely through the N26 app, where they can set spending limits, top up funds, and monitor transactions in real time. Additional controls include the ability to freeze or unfreeze the card instantly and receive transaction notifications. The child’s account activity appears alongside the parent’s own finances, allowing a consolidated view across individual, joint, and child accounts.

N26 officials said the product is intended to help parents involve children in everyday financial decisions, particularly in an environment where physical cash is used less frequently. By providing early exposure to digital payments and basic money management, the bank aims to support gradual financial learning that can evolve as children grow older.

Opening an N26 for under 18s account requires an active N26 account and verification using a birth certificate. Customers can choose from seven card designs aimed at younger users. The product is available across all N26 membership tiers in the two launch markets.