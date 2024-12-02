multifi has launched a systematic partner channel with Groov as an inaugural collaborator, expanding SME access to transparent revolving credit.

Body Text: Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to expand access routes to multifi's transparent revolving credit facilities (GBP 5,000 - GBP 350,000) for UK SMEs, while also combining Groov's diversified origination network, spanning commercial finance brokers, ISO portfolios, comparison sites, and referral partnerships, with multifi's data-first underwriting, secure, and flexible financing model.

The announcement comes as UK SMEs are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional bank lending, with alternative finance providers now capturing 60% of the overall business lending market. However, despite this growth, many established SMEs are currently still struggling to access flexible, secure, and transparent working capital, particularly during seasonal cashflow pressure periods like January. With this in mind, multifi's revolving credit facility aims to address this gap with same-day funding decisions (typically 24-72 hours), transparent pricing (1.99%-2.49% per 30 days plus 0.3%-0.5% monthly platform fee), as well as no setup fees. Furthermore, customers will be given the possibility to borrow, repay, and reuse funds without reapplying, which represents an improved strategy for managing the cashflow volatility, a primary driver for the 24,000+ business insolvencies seen in 2024.

Providing strategic distribution developments and multi-channel reach

According to the official press release, the Groov partnership represents multifi's initiative to develop from direct customer acquisition to a systematised multi-channel approach, while also enabling the company to reach more of the UK's established SMEs seeking alternative finance. Groov's platform was designed in order to integrate multiple origination channels, providing SMEs with various access points to multifi's credit facilities, including commercial finance broker networks, ISO and merchant portfolios, business referral partnerships, as well as comparison and lead generation sites and direct application channels.

Moreover, the collaboration will leverage both companies' Open Banking capabilities, with 51% of multifi applicants being expected to complete full financial integration for faster, data-driven credit decisions. This partnership also reflects how SME finance should work in practice. Groov aims to remove friction between good businesses and the right lenders through the process of real-time data, automation, and intelligent routing rather than one-size-fits-all applications. At the same time, by embedding multifi into Groov’s infrastructure, the initiative aims to place SMEs with the right product faster, reduce unnecessary declines, and ensure capital is structured around how businesses actually operate.