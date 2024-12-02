NCR Atleos has expanded its collaboration with Moto, the UK motorway service area operator, to extend access to cash through the NCR Atleos Cashzone Network.

According to the official press release, the network now includes more than 16,000 ATMs across the UK. Through this arrangement, Moto continues to provide cash withdrawal facilities at 45 motorway service stations nationwide. The move is intended to ensure that motorists and travellers have convenient access to cash along key transport routes. According to NCR Atleos representatives, maintaining and extending such access supports ongoing consumer demand for payment choice amid an evolving financial landscape.

Expanding access to cash across transport hubs

Representatives from Moto said the partnership aligns with the company’s focus on maintaining essential services for travellers. The continued cooperation with NCR Atleos allows Moto to deliver cash availability at high-traffic motorway locations, contributing to accessibility and financial inclusion for users who still rely on physical money for payments.

An official from NCR Atleos noted that the Cashzone Network’s broad coverage and reliable operation enable partners such as Moto to provide self-service banking capabilities efficiently. They added that the company remains committed to supporting UK businesses in offering cash options alongside digital payment alternatives.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, NCR Atleos operates one of the largest independently owned ATM networks worldwide. The firm provides managed ATM and self-service banking solutions to financial institutions and retailers, serving both urban and rural markets.

Other noteworthy partnerships involving NCR Atleos

In September 2025, Mastercard announced a partnership with NCR Atleos and ITCARD to optimise contactless experiences at ATMs. The partnership allowed cardholders to withdraw cash by using a mobile device for a more efficient, secure, and smarter ATM experience. In essence, by enabling biometric mobile authentication at ATMs, the companies aimed to optimise the consumer experience, as well as simplify it without sacrificing security.