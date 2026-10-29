UK-based Monzo has launched its accounts in Spain, its first continental European market, with Spanish IBANs and Bizum integration.

The rollout covers personal, joint, business, under-18, and instant access savings accounts, all of which customers in Spain can open free of charge. Each account is issued with a Spanish IBAN and connects to Bizum, the country’s mobile payments platform. By issuing local account details and linking to Bizum from launch, Monzo is offering accounts that operate within Spain’s domestic payment infrastructure from the outset.

The move follows the neobank’s withdrawal from the US earlier in 2026 and marks the next stage of its European expansion.

Commenting on the launch, Francisco Sierra, Country Manager at Monzo, described the market entry as a major milestone and said the company has significant ambitions in the country. Sierra argued that individuals, families, and businesses in Spain are dissatisfied with hidden fees and unclear terms and are looking for simpler ways to manage their everyday finances.

Research on the Spanish market reveals customer dissatisfaction

Monzo points to its own research to support this view. According to the company’s findings, 48% of people in Spain believe their banks do not act in their best interests, while nearly 60% report having encountered unexpected banking fees. Among small and medium-sized businesses, just one in four considered their business account worth what they pay for it.

The inclusion of business accounts in the launch indicates that Monzo is targeting both retail and SME customers in Spain from the start, rather than introducing products in separate phases.

A narrower geographic focus

The Spanish launch is Monzo’s latest in the EU and forms part of a broader strategic shift towards Europe. In April 2026, the company closed its US operations, describing the move at the time as a ‘deliberate, strategic decision’ to concentrate growth on the UK and EU.

The launch also comes shortly after takeover talks with Brazil-based Nubank collapsed, leaving Monzo looking for new sources of investment to support its international growth. The company is therefore pursuing market expansion in Europe while also seeking fresh funding to finance it.

Earlier in April 2026, Monzo went live in Ireland with free current, savings, and business accounts carrying Irish IBANs, after around 100,000 prospective customers had joined its waitlist. At the time, the company described Ireland as the starting point of a phased rollout across the EU.