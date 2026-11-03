Netherlands-based Mollie has launched Mollie Capital in Spain, offering local businesses revenue-based financing of up to EUR 500,000.

Funding is calculated on the basis of current sales performance, and advances range from EUR 500 to EUR 500,000, with a single flat fee set at the outset and repayments that adjust in line with daily sales. According to the company, merchants can use the funds for purposes such as purchasing inventory, recruiting staff, or opening a new sales channel, with access timed to business needs rather than to the completion of lengthy paperwork.

How the financing model works

Mollie Capital is open to businesses that process payments through Mollie, and offers are calculated on sales performance rather than through a bank application or credit check. Eligible merchants see a financing offer in their Mollie dashboard, with eligibility assessed on their sales history with the company. The amount available depends on factors including the markets in which a business operates and its previous sales volumes processed through Mollie.

From the Benelux to Spain

Mollie first introduced Mollie Capital in September 2022, describing it as its first step into financial services beyond payment processing. The service was initially available to selected businesses in the Netherlands and Belgium, with cash advances of up to EUR 250,000, determined by factors including the merchant’s transaction history with Mollie.

The rollout follows Mollie’s entry into the Spanish market in November 2025. In announcing that launch, the company pointed to the size of Spain’s digital economy, which it put at more than EUR 95 billion, and introduced local payment methods such as Bizum, alongside plug-in integrations for WooCommerce, Shopify, PrestaShop, and Magento.

Market relevance

Adding financing to its Spanish offering extends Mollie’s local proposition from payment acceptance into lending products, a sequence it previously followed in its home markets. Founded in 2004 in the Netherlands, Mollie serves more than 250,000 businesses across over 30 European markets, and Mollie B.V. is licensed as an electronic money institution by the Dutch Central Bank.