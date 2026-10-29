The financial services provider Mollie has released official plugins for the two AI assistants alongside an upgraded open Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Through the integration, businesses can carry out more than 60 operations, including creating checkout links and managing subscriptions, using natural-language instructions instead of navigating the provider’s menus. According to the original announcement, all actions remain subject to user approval and to the security controls already configured in each Mollie account.

The company presents the launch as a change in how operators and finance teams interact with financial software. Routine administrative tasks that would typically require moving between separate menus can instead be executed as end-to-end workflows within the conversational tools these teams already use daily.

Setup and access controls

Mollie states that connecting an account to an AI workspace does not require technical configuration, code, or manual API handling. Users authorise the connection through a standard OAuth screen, which the company says is supported across major AI assistant directories and platforms. Setup takes less than a minute, a process designed to let non-technical teams automate recurring workflows without involving IT.

Access scopes are visible to operators, who can review and manage which capabilities the AI assistant is permitted to prepare. This is intended to keep administrative boundaries clearly defined.

In addition, the integration goes beyond reporting and text summaries, allowing AI assistants to prepare multi-step actions across Mollie’s infrastructure. The operations cover four main areas: payment links and checkouts, subscription management, draft invoicing, and real-time financial reporting.

Examples provided by the company include generating a payment link for a named client with a 48-hour expiry, pausing a recurring monthly plan until the next billing cycle, and creating a credit note for an existing invoice and saving it as a draft. For reporting, users can request a breakdown of their top payment methods and average order value over the previous seven days.

Human approval for fund movements

A central element of the integration is the separation between preparing a transaction and executing it. Mollie describes the AI assistant as an operational tool that formats requests, verifies parameters, and reduces administrative work, but states that it cannot move money autonomously.

When a transfer is requested, the assistant formats the transaction, validates the recipient details, and then pauses. Funds are moved only after the user has reviewed and explicitly approved a transfer summary. The integration also adheres to the roles, daily limits, and security controls already set up in the user’s Mollie account, so the assistant operates within the same permissions framework as the account itself.

Implications for financial operations

The launch makes Mollie’s services available inside AI assistant environments, rather than limiting users to the provider’s own interface. Rogier Schoute, Chief Product Officer at Mollie, said that entrepreneurs and finance teams want to spend their time growing their business rather than managing administrative routines, and that bringing regulated financial capabilities into conversational workspaces is intended to simplify financial management. The official added that, whether processing a refund or automating recurring billing, the AI handles the preparatory work while the business owner retains control.

The combination of conversational task execution with mandatory human sign-off reflects the company’s stated aim of reducing operational workload for merchants without transferring payment authority to the AI assistant.