Metro Bank has launched a new market offer for SMEs looking to switch their business bank account, with 31 months of fee-free banking.

Metro Bank’s business current account is available for start-ups, sole traders, and limited companies with a turnover of up to GBP 2 million per year.

Eligible business customers who switch completely their bank account from another provider to a Metro Bank business bank account using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) will benefit from no monthly maintenance fee, no transaction charges, and fee-free cash deposits, withdrawals, and exchanges up to GBP 10.000 per month with no minimum balance requirements. Customers will also have access to an optimal savings rate on a Business Instant Access Account. Furthermore, businesses wanting to switch to Metro Bank can open an account online or in-store.

Metro Bank focuses on relationship banking, prioritising in-person customer experiences. The bank also offers extended opening hours on Saturdays.

This comes at a time when CASS data revealed that only 4.3% of current account switch service users in May 2025 were business current account switches.

More updates from Metro Bank

In June 2025, Metro Bank entered discussions about a potential takeover with Pollen Street Capital. The private equity group, which focuses on investing in financial services, recently made an informal offer to Metro Bank. However, talks were still in the early stages, and there was no certainty regarding the outcome of the deal. This move could have seen the challenger bank being taken private after a challenging period as a listed company.

Additionally, in April 2025, Metro Bank partnered with Ask Silver to launch an AI-driven tool for detecting scams. The Metro Bank Scam Checker was set to allow the bank’s personal and business customers to check if they were at risk of encountering a scam.