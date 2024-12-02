



Leveraging AI technology, the Metro Bank Scam Checker, supported by Ask Silver, is set to allow the bank’s personal and business customers to check if they are at risk of encountering a scam. By utilising their phone or tablet, Metro Bank users can take a photo or screenshot of an email, website, letter, or leaflet they have suspicions about and, through the new tool, send it via WhatsApp. Afterward, Ask Silver uses the capabilities of AI to recognise if the communication is fraudulent and offer suggestions for the next steps.











By launching this new feature, Metro Bank and Ask Silver seek to provide customers with more security, having the potential to prevent scams from taking place.





Mitigating scams in the UK banking sector

The decision to roll out the Metro Bank Scam Checker comes amid a period of increased financial fraud across the UK, with scammers introducing advanced methods to target the region’s finances, including impersonation fraud. In many cases, customers find it difficult to stop a fake and, to support them in doing so and mitigate that uncertainty, Metro Bank started working with Ask Silver, supporting the prevention of users becoming a victim to impersonation fraud.

Furthermore, Metro Bank’s users are set to be able to leverage the tool free of charge, with them receiving a scam alert on their mobile device if a communication is flagged as fraudulent. Additionally, to further assist them, Ask Silver will automatically inform the suitable authorities on the customer's behalf. By doing so, Metro Bank and Ask Silver intend to help the security of the financial services sector, as well as support police in fighting crime.

Metro Bank is also part of the 159 anti-fraud scheme, joined by other financial institutions such as Barclays, Lloyds Bank, HSBC, NatWest, TSB, Revolut, Chase, and Modulr, among others. The scheme offers an efficient way to connect UK banking customers with their bank if they receive a suspicious call about financial matters.