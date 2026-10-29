Mbanq has partnered with TekNsol to provide core banking technology for a programme modernising more than 40 credit unions in Haiti.

The programme supports Fédération des Caisses Populaires Haïtiennes Le Levier (FECAPH), a national cooperative network established under Haiti’s 2002 credit union law that provides shared services and coordination to its member credit unions. Haiti-based fintech TekNsol, Mbanq’s client on the project, acts as the local technology partner, handling implementation and coordination with Le Levier and the participating credit unions. US-based Mbanq provides the core banking technology, system configuration, and ongoing technical and operational services.

Shared infrastructure for cooperatives

The first phase gives participating credit unions core banking capabilities including digital member onboarding, current and savings accounts, loan management, transfers between member accounts, and cheque processing. The platform has been configured for cooperative financial institutions, allowing the credit unions to share common banking infrastructure while keeping their individual operations and member relationships.

Future phases are expected to add national payments and mobile banking, followed by international payments and card services. The underlying architecture is designed to support further development of digital services, including additional payment channels, digital applications, and emerging technologies.

Expanding access to financial services

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, stated that, together with TekNsol, the company is building a technology foundation to help more than 40 credit unions modernise, introduce mobile and digital services, and broaden access to financial services across Haiti. According to Lounegov, credit unions play an important role in serving people, communities, and businesses, and modern banking infrastructure expands what they can offer their members.

Philippe Chancy, Co-Founder and CIO of TekNsol, stated that credit unions need technology that reflects how they operate and serve their members, and that the project combines modern core banking infrastructure with local implementation and support. Credit unions have long operated in Haiti as member-owned institutions serving local communities and businesses. Mbanq’s wider capabilities span core banking, account management, digital onboarding, payments, compliance technology, and customer-facing applications.