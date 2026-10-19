Bridgit has secured increased funding from Macquarie, taking its total funding facilities above AUD 1.7 billion amid rising demand.

Macquarie Bank’s Commodities and Global Markets Group has increased its existing funding facility to Australian fintech Bridgit. A range of lenders, including Citi and Macquarie, now provide Bridgit with funding facilities totalling more than AUD 1.7 billion (USD 1.2 billion), supported by continued demand for its lending products. Bridgit allows homeowners to buy their next home before selling their current one, a model it calls ‘Buy Now, Sell Later’.

Lending growth amid a property slowdown

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Bridgit supported 2% of Australian owner-occupier property purchases, excluding first home buyers. Now in its fifth year, the company lets homeowners access home equity of up to AUD 10 million (USD 6.9 million) with loan-to-value ratios of up to 85%, and has supported more than AUD 8 billion (USD 5.6 billion) in property transactions for over 10,000 homes. Loan submissions grew 28% between the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and the first quarter of fiscal 2027, despite a slowdown in the property market, while lending increased 168% from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026.

Aaron Bassin, Founder and CEO of Bridgit, stated that Australian homeowners are increasingly choosing to buy before they sell, particularly given the broader downturn in the property market. According to Bassin, property-backed finance in Australia has been designed for banks rather than for the people who own the asset, and Bridgit aims to change how homeowners access their property wealth. He added that the company will continue investing in its platform and products, with the ambition of building the scale, profitability, and governance needed to access public markets over time. Alhad Bhalerao, Division Director at Macquarie, stated that the bank is pleased to increase the facility as Bridgit meets growing demand from Australian homeowners.

AI-enabled loan decisioning

Bridgit has invested more than AUD 15 million (USD 10.4 million) in ATLAS, its proprietary AI-enabled technology platform, which automates decisioning and loan management from application through to settlement. Supported by Bridgit’s AI decisioning engine, ADAM, the platform has reduced approval times to as little as 120 seconds, compared with the days typically required for manual underwriting at traditional lenders. The company reports that it has recorded no losses to date.

Earlier in 2026, Bridgit trademarked ‘Buy Now, Sell Later’ and announced several partnerships, including one with mortgage aggregator Australian Finance Group (AFG). The larger Macquarie facility gives Bridgit additional funding capacity to meet rising loan demand as it continues to expand its products and pursues its longer-term growth plans.