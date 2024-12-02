Nordic challenger bank Lunar has raised EUR 46 million in fresh capital as it continues to expand its operations across the Nordic region.

The company has a particular focus on business banking, lending products, and entry into additional markets. The funding round brings together both existing shareholders and a new investor, as Lunar is looking to balance growth initiatives with a longer-term push towards profitability.

The capital increase will support Lunar’s expansion into Norway and Finland, alongside further development of its business banking offering. The company has increasingly prioritised small and medium-sized enterprises, positioning this segment as an important driver of future revenue. Lending is also expected to play a more central role as Lunar expands its product range beyond payments and basic banking services.

Focus on business banking and regional expansion

According to representatives from Lunar, business banking has gained traction in recent months, with the company reporting around 40,000 business customers as of January. Growth in paid subscriptions across both consumer and business segments has been cited as an indicator of improving unit economics, which Lunar views as an important step towards reaching profitability by 2026.

The funding round was led by a combination of current shareholders and new participants. London-based fintech investor 100A joined the round, alongside existing investors Heartland and Orbit Alliance. Lunar officials indicated that continued participation from current backers reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction, while the addition of a new investor suggests renewed interest from the fintech investment market.

Beyond direct-to-consumer and SME banking, Lunar also operates Moonrise, a payments and banking services platform built on its own licenced infrastructure. The company holds a full banking licence and runs a proprietary Nordic banking platform, which it uses to support product development and third-party services.

Lunar currently serves more than one million users across the Nordic countries and employs over 400 people in the region. The bank was founded in Denmark and has steadily expanded its footprint since receiving its banking licence in 2019.