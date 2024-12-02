LSEG expands AWS collaboration for real-time market data systems

LSEG has expanded its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of ongoing changes to how its real-time market data is processed and delivered.

The arrangement focuses on LSEG’s Real-Time – Full Tick and Real-Time – Optimised services, which handle large volumes of financial market updates used by trading firms, banks and other institutions.

Through this collaboration, AWS infrastructure will be used to support the collection, routing and distribution of LSEG’s real-time data. The setup mixes AWS services with LSEG’s private cloud, with the stated aim of improving how customers access data in terms of latency, scalability and operational resilience.

According to the official press release, LSEG distributes market data from more than 575 exchanges and trading venues worldwide, covering more than 100 million financial instruments. Its real-time network delivers hundreds of billions of data updates each day, with peak message rates reaching tens of millions per second during periods of market stress or high activity.

Focus on handling growing data volumes

Representatives from LSEG said the move supports a cloud transformation strategy and reflects rising demand for real-time data driven by automation, analytics and artificial intelligence tools used across financial markets. According to LSEG officials, the changes are intended to modernise core data services that highlight trading and investment decisions, rather than introduce new data products.

AWS officials said the collaboration is designed to help financial institutions manage continued growth in market data volumes by using cloud-based infrastructure capable of processing large numbers of data points at high speed. They added that combining AWS systems with LSEG’s existing distribution network is expected to support more consistent performance during peak usage.

The announcement extends an existing relationship between the two companies. AWS is already LSEG’s preferred cloud provider for several business units, including its markets operations, risk intelligence services and FTSE Russell index business.

LSEG is headquartered in the UK and operates across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and other regions. It employs more than 26,000 staff globally and provides infrastructure, data and analytics services across multiple asset classes.