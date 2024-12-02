LoanTube, a UK-based digital credit marketplace, has launched its SME brokerage platform, offering the speed and transparency of its consumer lending solution.

After two years in development, LoanTube’s SME brokerage connects applicants to a wide range of finance providers, including high street banks like Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest and Santander, and fintech lenders such as iwoca, Funding Circle and YouLend.

Financial inclusivity for the UK’s SMEs

LoanTube is a digital credit marketplace that supports UK consumers and SMEs to compare and select the right loan for their needs. The company’s mission is to open up access to fair and cost-effective credit solutions for those overlooked by the traditional finance system.

Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered platform, the company gathers real-time data from credit bureaus, lender APIs, companies, and fraud detection tools to create an applicant profile, enabling users to access the most suitable loan for them. The lender panel comprises a range of financing options, including unsecured business loans, revolving credit facilities, and merchant cash advances. A commercial finance broker supports every accepted business loan application to deliver clarity and ensure a simple process.

After years of fruitful operations in their consumer-focused loans, LoanTube’s expansion into SME financing aims to offer an FCA-regulated alternative in a sector where regulation is not a requirement. The company believes that SMEs drive the economy, and it believes that they should not struggle to access funds for growth and further development. The launch reflects this sentiment, offering a personal loans brokerage platform for non-prime borrowers and expanding its remit to boost financing for underserved small businesses.

LoanTube has become known for its transparent and responsible lending solutions for non-prime customers. In addition to its customer-facing model, LoanTube partners with lenders and marketplaces to embed its applicant evaluation technology and lender matchmaking directly into their platforms. The recent move brings a technology-based approach to the SME finance space, offering financial inclusivity for underserved businesses and supporting their continued growth.