Backbase, an AI-driven banking platform, has partnered with Jet Bank to launch a digital-only bank in Albania, offering a customer-first banking experience.

The alliance aims to provide a fully digital unified engagement platform designed for speed, innovation and growth, supporting Jet Bank to shift from setup to User Acceptance Testing in approximately three months, with operational capabilities as a licensed digital bank in at least six months.

Albania’s one of the first digital-only banks

Jet Bank had plans to launch fast without compromising security and growth potential. Traditional banking tools were insufficient, as the bank needed a foundation that could support fast time to market, product development, and regulatory compliance. This is why it selected Backbase's AI banking platform to serve as its digital engagement layer, integrating with core banking, card processing, and third-party solutions while orchestrating customer interactions across web and mobile channels.

A key factor in the bank’s decision was Backbase's marketplace-driven approach, which allows the bank to introduce new solutions and third-party services within a consistent and reliable experience. The capability is key for a digital bank aiming to expand offerings over time through propositions via partnerships and core banking services.

The new platform supports monthly product rollouts, allowing the bank to launch new features and solutions based on customer usage, without creating friction in existing processes. It offers end-to-end digital banking capabilities, including customer onboarding, lending, and investing, orchestrated through a single unified experience.

Alongside the launch, the alliance focuses on optimisation and expansion, with Jet Bank improving customer experiences based on real-life usage, launching additional features in gradual releases. The platform’s architecture allows the bank to introduce new features, such as AI-driven solutions, without disrupting core systems.

The alliance between the two companies will strengthen the partnership between Jet Bank, Backbase, and implementation partners. The first phases were carried out by Backbase to meet rigorous timeframes, while onboarding Facilization, Jet Bank's partner for core banking implementation, to help with subsequent phases. This model reduces risks in execution and enables an efficient rollout.

For now, Jet Bank aims to strengthen its presence as a trusted banking partners in Albania by expanding its digital product portfolio based on customer needs and behaviours. In the long run, the bank's focus stands with growing into a scalable regional digital banking platform capable of rolling out market-first products and scaling beyond Albania.