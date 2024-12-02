Jack Henry has announced the rollout of its native transaction enrichment capabilities on the Banno Digital Platform, in collaboration with Bud Financial.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to enable banks and credit unions on the Banno platform to deliver clear transaction details to their account holders, aiming to improve everyday money management and to give financial institutions the possibility to access and benefit from high-quality data.

With evolving spending patterns and ongoing financial challenges and opportunities, the possibility to gain a firm grasp on individual finances represents a very important step. In addition, the process of understanding financial transactions is essential for both financial institutions and their account holders. With this in mind, as a first step in expanding its optimised offerings, Jack Henry integrated Bud's Enrich product into Banno in order to provide high-quality transaction categorisation and merchant detection with improved accuracy and speed. Furthermore, this initiative is expected to optimise the way the Banno platform delivers even more user value while giving financial institutions actionable data to personalise experiences and inform decisions.

Bringing improved clarity and accuracy to digital banking experiences

According to the official press release, the process of integrating this capability into Banno aims to give clients clearer visibility into spending behaviors and merchant activity, while also enabling them to deliver more relevant and trusted experiences. At the same time, the enrichment technology is imperative, as the company will continue to evolve its human-focused user experience that provides secure, intuitive, and efficient benefits.

In addition, the partnership with Bud will focus on the process of equipping banks and credit unions with cleaner, smarter transaction data so they can deliver improved digital experiences and unlock powerful data-driven opportunities in the future. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

With native Transaction Enrichment available on-request to Banno customers, financial institutions will be enabled to benefit from: