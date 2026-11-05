ING Bank Romania has deployed Cambrist’s Payments Acquiring Data Analytics platform to automate merchant performance analysis.

The bank has implemented Cambrist’s Payments Acquiring Data Analytics platform within its acquiring business, as the platform gives it real-time access to merchant performance data at merchant, terminal, and transaction level.

Moving away from manual data tracking

According to Cambrist, ING approached the company with a defined operational problem: the limitations and delays of tracking payments data manually. The bank wanted fully automated, real-time performance analysis across its merchant portfolio, and Cambrist built its platform to meet that requirement.

The platform is designed for acquiring businesses operating at scale. It automates the processing and reconciliation of high volumes of acquiring data. It then allocates that data across a merchant portfolio according to each client’s business requirements. In addition, analysis is available per merchant, per terminal, and per transaction, so performance can be viewed at a granular level rather than only in aggregate.

The companies report that the deployment is saving ING’s finance staff weeks of work each month. At the same time, commercial teams are receiving insights with a level of accuracy the bank did not previously have.

Roxana Petria, Tribe Lead Payments at ING Bank, said the platform is now used across the bank’s product, finance, and commercial teams. Those teams use it to monitor merchant performance and to make decisions in real time. The bank links this capability directly to its competitiveness in the market.

Data as a lever for acquiring growth

The deployment shows how the speed and detail of acquiring data can shape decisions about a merchant portfolio. When reconciliation depends on manual processes, it takes longer for teams to see how individual merchants and terminals are performing. That delay also limits how quickly they can respond, and automating this step moves the data from a periodic reporting function to a resource that is available continuously.

Jacob Claflin, Cambrist’s CEO, said the company aims to support ING’s goal of growing its acquiring business profitably through data analytics. The arrangement presents automated reconciliation and portfolio-level analytics as tools for commercial strategy as well as for back-office efficiency. The same dataset serves finance teams for operational processing and commercial teams for decisions on the merchant portfolio.

For banks running acquiring operations, the ING Bank Romania case points to a model in which several internal functions share one automated data layer. This replaces separate manual processes in each team. Results are measured both in time saved in finance and in the accuracy of the information available to commercial teams.