In1bank to exit banking market and return all customer deposits

In1bank has announced it will exit the Australian banking market and wind down its operations, triggering the return of all customer deposits.

The bank will also surrender its Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) licence once the process is completed. The decision initiates a formal Return of Deposits (ROD) period running from 23 January to 5 February 2026. During this window, all remaining balances held in transaction and term deposit accounts will be transferred to externally nominated bank accounts before in1bank accounts are closed. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is overseeing the process as part of its supervisory role.

Term deposits will be terminated early, with interest paid in full up to the original maturity date, before funds are moved into customers’ transaction accounts and subsequently transferred out. Final account statements will be issued, and payment facilities will cease to operate from 5 February 2026, after which the in1bank app will also be taken offline.

Deposit protection and regulatory oversight

As an Australian-incorporated ADI, eligible in1bank deposits fall under the government-backed Financial Claims Scheme, which provides coverage of up to AUD 250,000 per account holder if the scheme is activated. Company officials said this framework remains in place throughout the wind-down, noting that customer balances remain accessible during the transfer period.

Customers are required to confirm an alternative bank account within 24 hours of notification to allow deposits to be returned. Without verified transfer details, any residual balances may be delayed beyond the stated deadline. Contact information, including phone numbers and residential addresses, must also be kept up to date via the app until it is decommissioned.

Those with recurring payments, such as direct debits or payroll deposits, are advised to make alternative arrangements to avoid failed transactions. Borrowers with existing loans will continue under current terms, with in1bank representatives indicating that new repayment arrangements will be communicated separately. Offset account holders may either apply balances against their loans or transfer funds externally.