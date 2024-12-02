GTN, a global fintech infrastructure company, has received a Type 1 securities dealing licence from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, bringing its total number of regulated entities worldwide to six.

The approval completes what GTN describes as an Asia-Pacific dual-hub structure, pairing its existing Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) authorisation with a regulated presence in Hong Kong to link two of Asia's most active financial centres within a single operating framework.

GTN's regulated entities now span the UK, the US, Singapore, the UAE, South Africa, and Hong Kong. The company provides investment infrastructure to banks, brokers, and fintechs through a single API covering more than 90 markets and eight asset classes, enabling clients to offer investment products without building proprietary technology.

Greater China capital flows and Stock Connect access

The Hong Kong licence is driven by demand for access to capital flows between mainland China and international markets. GTN has indicated that the new entity is intended to facilitate two-way order flow through the Stock Connect programme, a cross-border mechanism that allows investors to trade eligible shares listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, thereby supporting both inbound investment into China and outbound allocation from Greater China into global markets. GTN has also extended its fractional trading capabilities to HKEX-listed equities, allowing retail-facing platforms to offer high-value Hong Kong stocks at smaller unit sizes.

Regulatory and commercial expansion

The Hong Kong approval follows a period of regulatory and commercial growth. GTN received FCA authorisation in the UK in November 2024 and appointed a dedicated European CEO in December 2024. Recent client partnerships include Webull, which engaged GTN in April 2025 to deliver fixed income products to Asia-Pacific customers, and Galt and Taggart in Georgia for cross-border trading across US, European, and Asian markets. Revolut previously engaged GTN in June 2024 to bring bond trading to EEA customers. Audi Capital selected GTN's platform in October 2025 to connect Saudi high-net-worth clients to 80 global markets.

Commenting on the news, Manjula Jayasinghe, Co-founder and Group CEO of GTN, said the Hong Kong licence enables the company to facilitate customer order flow from Greater China into global markets while enhancing access to Greater China markets for clients across the GTN network.