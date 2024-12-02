Revolut and GTN launch bond trading for EEA customers

Utilising GTN's instant click-to-trade features through its FIX and REST APIs, Revolut introduces bond investing to EEA app users. This user-friendly approach simplifies participation in the complex realm of fixed-income assets, enhancing accessibility via Revolut's Invest section.











Democratising bond investing

As of December 2023, the global bond market stood at USD 100 trillion, yet retail investors have faced limitations in accessing this asset class, particularly regarding government and corporate bonds outside their home countries, as per the press release. Through bonds starting at just EUR 100, GTN and Revolut are breaking down these barriers and democratising bond investing. Revolut users can effortlessly invest with a few clicks, eliminating high minimum investments and simplifying access to a broader range of assets for portfolio diversification.

Bond investing is experiencing an increase in popularity, and GTN is powering this trend. This collaboration allows individuals with smaller capital to overcome traditional hurdles and diversify their portfolios with a broader range of assets. It perfectly aligns with GTN's mission of democratising access to investment opportunities for everyone.

Officials from Revolut said this is yet another step in their mission to build an all-in-one investment platform that is multi-asset class, has coverage across EEA markets, and caters to both advanced and beginner users. Bonds provide an excellent opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios with fixed income.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from GTN said they are happy to partner with Revolut to enable their clients to access the bond markets, a truly compelling offering for small investors. Their API allows Revolut to make investing in bonds as easy as investing in stocks. The fractionalisation of bonds eliminates the traditional barriers of high minimum investments and other related complexities, transforming how people build wealth.