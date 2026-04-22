Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested USD 50 million in Switzerland-based BLP Digital, an agentic AI platform for ERP finance automation.

The investment, made through the Growth Equity arm of Goldman Sachs Alternatives, reflects continued institutional interest in AI-driven automation of core finance workflows.

BLP Digital's platform targets high-volume finance processes such as accounts payable, where it aims to reduce manual labour, shorten financial closing times, and deliver measurable effects on cash flow and working capital. The company positions its offering as a replacement for legacy combinations of optical character recognition (OCR), robotic process automation (RPA), scripts, and ERP customisation, consolidating these into a unified execution architecture.

Atomic architecture and governance model

Central to BLP Digital's approach is what it describes as an atomic task model: finance workflows are broken down end-to-end into discrete tasks handled by specialised AI agents, orchestrated through a Digital Twin. The Digital Twin draws on context from ERP systems, email, and process data to determine when agents act autonomously, when human input is required, and how that input is logged and versioned. The company states that this structure preserves auditability and exception transparency, factors it regards as critical for finance functions operating within ERP governance frameworks.

Rather than positioning AI governance within IT departments, BLP Digital places process control in the functional finance department, where process knowledge resides. The platform connects to ERP systems, including SAP, proALPHA, and Abas via standard integrations, with the company stating that onboarding can be completed within hours and initial results validated against productive data within days.

The accounts payable process serves as the primary entry point, chosen for its cross-industry standardisation despite operational complexity. From there, the platform is designed to extend into adjacent areas, including procurement, logistics, and sales.

Client deployments and market context

After several years of pilot projects that often lacked clear links to financial outcomes, finance and operations teams are under increasing pressure to demonstrate return on investment from AI initiatives. Platforms that embed AI within existing ERP governance structures, rather than operating alongside them, are gaining traction as a response to that pressure.

A company official noted that the investment underscores the mission to help large enterprises run ERP-driven operations with AI agents that perform reliably under real-world conditions, with a stated aim of eliminating manual exceptions in high-volume workflows.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives' representative described the opportunity as sitting at the intersection of enterprise modernisation and AI-supported automation, citing BLP Digital's positioning for companies seeking to translate AI deployment into measurable operational results.