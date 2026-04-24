Forte Bank has selected CSI as its core banking technology provider, implementing the NuPoint platform alongside integrated Apiture digital banking.

The move marks a significant shift in the bank's technology infrastructure as it seeks to modernise operations and broaden its customer base.

Integrated platform targets commercial and retail banking needs

Forte Bank, which focuses on commercial lending and small business banking while also offering consumer services, selected CSI following a review of its technology requirements. A key driver was the need to attract younger account holders through more digital-oriented experiences, alongside improving service delivery to existing customers.

The NuPoint platform will provide Forte Bank with expanded commercial banking functionality, including profitability analysis tools, flexible product pricing, and a consolidated view of customer relationships across the institution. These features are intended to support more targeted product offerings and stronger client engagement.

Digital banking capabilities will be delivered through CSI's Apiture platform, which is built on an API-first architecture. This approach is designed to accelerate the deployment of new features and reduce time-to-market for product updates. In addition, Apiture can be deployed either as a core-agnostic solution or fully integrated with NuPoint, with Forte Bank opting for the latter configuration.

CSI positions itself as a core banking provider that offers an optimised digital banking platform fully integrated with its own core system, a distinction that appears central to its value proposition for community financial institutions seeking end-to-end technology from a single vendor.

Community banks accelerate technology investment

According to the official press release, the partnership reflects a broader pattern among smaller US financial institutions, which are increasingly seeking modernised, integrated technology stacks to compete with larger banks and digital-first challengers. For community banks in particular, consolidating core, digital, and lending capabilities within a unified platform can reduce operational complexity and support faster product development cycles.

Forte Bank has not disclosed a timeline for the full implementation of the NuPoint and Apiture systems, nor has it provided details on the financial terms of the agreement.