First Mid Bank & Trust has chosen Jack Henry to modernise its technology infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and supporting growth throughout the Midwest.

The bank has a diversified portfolio that includes a full-service insurance agency and a wealth management division. To sustain its growth and remain competitive, First Mid sought a scalable and flexible technology foundation and partnered with Jack Henry.

Jack Henry’s core processing platform and data-centric approach will:

Help reduce manual tasks;

Optimise workflows;

Gain control over how customer data is captured, accessed, and managed.

Jack Henry’s open ecosystem and access to over 950 API-integrated, third-party fintechs will enable the bank to select the technology that meets its needs, further differentiating itself in the marketplace.

By adopting Jack Henry’s technology modernisation strategy, the bank aims to continue growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. Furthermore, the bank seeks to implement Jack Henry’s configurable technology, open architecture, and reliable services, which align with its cultural values.

Jack Henry’s partnerships with financial institutions

In May 2025, SouthTrust Bank selected Jack Henry to modernise its technology. By partnering with Jack Henry, SouthTrust Bank expanded its ability to serve a growing customer base, increase efficiency, and maximise existing resources. Jack Henry's core processing system reduced manual tasks, optimised workflows, and facilitated integration with third-party fintech solutions.

In February 2025, Azura Credit Union partnered with Jack Henry for its tech infrastructure. Azura aimed to provide services that met the local needs of each community, which is why it searched for a tech platform that was open and flexible, enabling the credit union to integrate fintech solutions and deliver a broader range of services.