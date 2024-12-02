



Jack Henry is a financial technology company that connects financial institutions with their clients. It offers a modern ecosystem of technology solutions designed for banks and credit unions. By providing personalised solutions and services, Jack Henry empowers these institutions to differentiate themselves and meet the evolving needs of their accountholders.

By selecting Jack Henry, SouthTrust Bank can expand its ability to serve a growing customer base, increase efficiency, and maximise existing resources. Jack Henry's core processing system will:

reduce manual tasks,

optimise workflows,

and facilitate integration with third-party fintech solutions.

Customer-focused products, such as the Jack Henry Digital Platform, will increase the bank's digital presence. Furthermore, new features like Zelle, Apple Pay, and instant debit card issuance will offer key capabilities that attract customers to make SouthTrust Bank their primary financial institution.

SouthTrust Bank is dedicated to expanding its geographic presence and fostering organic growth, while also identifying niches where it can utilise its competitive strengths within the community. The bank's goal is to achieve USD 2 billion in assets within the next ten years.

Other developments from Jack Henry

In March 2025, Jack Henry expanded its collaboration with Mastercard to introduce Mastercard Move. By integrating Mastercard into Jack Henry Rapid Transfers, the company sought to facilitate account funding and various payment applications across the US through the Mastercard network.

With Mastercard Move, banks, non-bank financial institutions, direct disbursers, and their customers were able to utilise secure and efficient money transfer solutions. This integration promoted the simplified and secure delivery of funds with near-real-time availability directly to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets worldwide.