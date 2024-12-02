





Jack Henry’s platform enabling community support across Kansas

Azura aims to provide services that meet the local needs of each community, which is why it searched for a tech platform that is open and flexible, enabling the credit union to integrate fintech solutions and deliver a wider range of services.

Azura chose Jack Henry's single platform and enterprise approach to tech to help with growth and expansion. The platform provides an environment that allows Azura to integrate a variety of tools that help it implement data and AI strategies. This will enable each local branch to improve operational efficiencies and gain insights into the unique needs of their communities, allowing the delivery of solutions that foster strong relationships.





Data analytics and AI strategies for credit unions

Data analytics was a tool used by larger financial institutions with ample resources to manage vast amounts of information. However, with the rise of AI, credit unions of all sizes now have access to tools that are transforming how they leverage data analytics.

AI enables credit unions to automate decision-making processes and uncover insights that were previously difficult to identify. AI’s ability to move from descriptive to predictive analytics is another advantage, as predictive AI models use historical data to identify patterns and trends, allowing credit unions to anticipate members’ needs and behaviours.

With AI-driven data dashboards, credit unions can access real-time insights into key metrics such as loan performance, member engagement, and operational efficiency. These dashboards update automatically, providing leadership with the data they need to make informed decisions at any moment.

AI-powered analytics tools can also continuously monitor data from multiple sources such as transaction histories, member profiles, and external economic indicators, to identify patterns that may indicate potential risks.