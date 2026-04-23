The global fintech sector has recorded 21% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching USD 650 billion, as the industry shifts from speculative investment towards structural maturity.

Global fintech revenue also reached a market penetration rate of approximately 4%, according to new industry analysis. The findings indicate a sector that has moved beyond its early-stage, speculation-driven phase into one characterised by profitability, regulatory engagement, and consolidation around sustainable business models.

From growth to maturity

The report, `The next age of fintech: AI, digital assets, and new paths to success`, was published by McKinsey & Company and identifies a structural shift underway across the industry. A set of global-scale players has reached a level of operational and financial maturity that positions them to absorb market disruption, while a new cohort of companies is using AI to build and scale products at pace. Investor confidence has followed, with 31 fintech firms completing initial public offerings in a broadly subdued IPO environment, accounting for 12% of total market capitalisation across the cohort. Analysts project the global fintech market could reach USD 2 trillion by 2030 if current growth rates are sustained.

The sector's relationship with regulation has also evolved. Fintechs are increasingly pursuing banking licences not as a compliance obligation but as a strategic tool, one that reduces funding costs, expands product capabilities, and signals institutional credibility. In addition, the analysis suggests this trend could widen the competitive gap between licensed, large-scale operators and smaller firms without the same regulatory standing.

Four forces shaping the next cycle

The analysis identifies four dynamics likely to define fintech's next phase. AI is compressing costs and accelerating product commoditisation across the industry. While this creates openings for new entrants, it places particular pressure on mid-sized incumbents that lack the scale or technical infrastructure to adapt quickly.

Digital assets represent a second force. Stablecoins are gaining traction as a mechanism for fast, low-cost payments, though most activity at present remains within crypto-native ecosystems. Analysts place the potential market value of stablecoins and broader tokenisation at between USD 2 trillion and USD 4 trillion by 2030.

The rise of horizontal fintechs, representing companies that provide enabling technology to incumbents rather than competing against them in consumer markets, constitutes a third structural shift. These firms are growing faster than customer-facing counterparts and are playing an increasingly active role in modernising legacy infrastructure from within.

Finally, the identity and trust layer is emerging as a critical infrastructure challenge. As financial services fragment across neobanks, Embedded Finance providers, and digital-asset platforms, the question of who verifies identity and manages permissions across this distributed landscape is becoming more pressing.

Six growth arenas

The analysis points to six areas where the next wave of fintech expansion is likely to concentrate: digital-asset infrastructure and networks, agentic AI applications targeting financial services, SME lending built on proprietary data assets, and AI-driven wealth advisory for underserved segments, as well as horizontal insurtechs positioned to leapfrog earlier technology cycles and identity and trust infrastructure serving a fragmented ecosystem.

Across these arenas, the study identifies three dimensions along which leading firms are likely to differentiate: the ability to demonstrate credible unit economics alongside strong growth, distribution capabilities, which deemed more decisive than product development as AI lowers the cost of building, and a regulatory posture that treats compliance as a source of competitive advantage rather than a constraint.