Experian has updated Power Profile Plus for Mortgage, its credit product for mortgage lenders and loan officers, with the aim of reducing credit costs at the start of a mortgage application. The product delivers a full Experian credit profile and a VantageScore 4.0 score through a soft inquiry, so lenders can review a borrower’s credit before carrying out a hard inquiry. Under the new terms, lenders can make unlimited eligible follow-up soft inquiries during the application and qualification period. They can also add further scores at their own discretion, without paying an additional Experian credit-profile charge.

Hard inquiries move to the final stage of the credit journey

The updated workflow postpones the hard pull until both lender and borrower are ready to proceed. It begins with the soft-inquiry profile and VantageScore 4.0, which give the lender an initial view of the applicant’s credit. The lender can then return to that profile as often as needed through eligible follow-up soft inquiries. Lenders that also want a FICO Score pay only the applicable score fee, as Experian does not charge again for the underlying credit profile. Standard pricing for a hard-pull credit report and score applies only once the application moves to a hard inquiry and on to underwriting.

FHFA decision opens VantageScore 4.0 to more lenders

The update follows a decision by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to make VantageScore 4.0 available to all approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders. This gives more US mortgage lenders the option to evaluate newer scoring models as the industry works on affordability, score choice, and wider access to homeownership. Within its broader mortgage scoring strategy, Experian offers VantageScore 4.0 as a standalone mortgage origination score for USD 0.99. Through the Experian Score Choice Bundle, lenders can also obtain VantageScore 4.0 and FICO Score 2 in a single transaction, with VantageScore 4.0 provided at no cost when a FICO Score is obtained in 2026.

Experian presents the update as a way to make the move to newer credit scores cost-effective and straightforward to implement. The company says its clients asked for a full credit profile and a score at the outset of the process so they could assess applicants quickly, and it describes the changes as a simpler route to VantageScore adoption for lenders.

Consumers show interest in broader payment data

Experian also links the update to changing borrower expectations. In the company survey, one-third of consumers said they would look for a new lender if they found out their current one relied on older scoring models that exclude rent and utility payments, while 52% said they would be more interested in buying a home if lenders considered additional positive payment history. Because the first credit check is a soft inquiry, borrowers can explore their mortgage eligibility before any hard inquiry is recorded. Lenders, in turn, gain more room to work with applicants during qualification while keeping early-stage credit costs lower.