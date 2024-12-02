Experian and OpenAI have launched the UK's first credit score application within ChatGPT, offering postcode-based score comparisons.

Developed in partnership with OpenAI, the app allows users to compare anonymised, aggregated Experian credit score data across postcode areas and age groups, accessible directly through the ChatGPT interface by tagging '@Experian UK'.

The application draws on Experian's credit score dataset to surface local and demographic benchmarks, showing how typical scores vary by postcode and age group. The data used is anonymised and aggregated, meaning no individual credit information is exposed. In addition, users can access the tool after connecting via the Experian app on iOS or Android, following which they can tag it within ChatGPT conversations. The tool also provides a sign-up route for users who wish to access their personalised Experian credit score.

The launch is positioned within Experian's broader strategy to distribute its credit data through third-party AI platforms. The company cited the demographic profile of ChatGPT's user base (with 18–34-year-olds accounting for more than half of users) as a factor in the timing, noting that younger adults are among the groups least likely to have checked their credit score. This framing aligns the product with financial inclusion goals, though the tool's current functionality is limited to benchmark comparisons rather than individual score retrieval.

Industry context

The integration reflects a wider shift in how financial data providers are approaching consumer engagement. As conversational AI platforms attract growing numbers of users seeking quick answers on personal finance topics, firms such as Experian are exploring embedded data tools as a distribution channel. The move also follows a pattern seen across the data and analytics sector, where incumbents are looking to maintain relevance by meeting users within AI-native environments rather than relying solely on standalone apps or direct web traffic.

Experian noted that approximately 92% of adults in the UK exhibit low financial capability, a figure it used to frame the accessibility rationale for the ChatGPT-based format. The company indicated this launch is the first step in a wider strategy to deploy its data within AI platforms, though no specific timeline or additional platforms were referenced in the announcement.