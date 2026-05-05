Germany-based growney has selected Upvest as its investment infrastructure provider, covering execution, custody, settlement, and back-office operations.

The partnership will give growney's users access to a broader selection of ETFs and mutual funds across portfolio solutions, automated savings plans, and multiple account types, including individual, joint, child, and business accounts. New users on the growney platform will gain access to the updated infrastructure shortly, while the full migration of existing users is scheduled for completion over the coming months.

Scaling to meet demand in digital wealth management

According to the official press release, the agreement reflects a broader shift in retail investment expectations across Germany and Europe. As robo-advisory and digital wealth management services expand, retail investors increasingly expect faster onboarding, real-time portfolio updates, and a wider product range. Through the process of consolidating its infrastructure onto Upvest's platform, growney aims to address that demand through improved operational scalability and greater transparency.

The migration also positions growney to expand its product offering, with the company indicating plans for new investment strategies with a focus on risk optimisation. Moving onto a unified infrastructure layer is expected to enable faster product iteration and extend the range of instruments available to users.

Upvest currently operates in more than 20 European markets and processes over 100 million orders annually for more than 30 financial institutions. The company's Investment API underpins the infrastructure layer that growney will adopt as part of this transition.

The partnership consolidates a trend in European fintech, where wealth management platforms are increasingly seeking to outsource core investment infrastructure to specialist providers. Doing so allows digital wealth managers to focus on product development and user experience while relying on third-party systems to handle regulatory compliance, settlement, and custody at scale.

For growney, the move represents a step towards accelerating product development and broadening its market position within Germany's growing retail investment segment.