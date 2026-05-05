Glass, a Silicon Valley GovTech company focused on building infrastructure for public finance, has been accepted into Mastercard Start Path's inaugural Corporate Solutions programme.

The programme connects high-growth fintech companies with Mastercard's global network of banks, merchants, and technology partners, and has supported more than 500 startups across 60-plus countries since its launch in 2014. Mastercard launched an extension of the programme in July 2025, focused on security solutions to support startups providing cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and digital identity services.

Glass was selected as part of a cohort of companies shaping how large organisations operate, spend, and move money. Through the programme, Glass gains access to Mastercard's global ecosystem to support scaling of its procurement and payment infrastructure for government and public sector clients.

Public sector payments modernisation

Glass targets the public finance sector, where procurement, payment, and fund movement infrastructure have seen limited modernisation relative to private sector financial systems. Governments represent large buyers of goods and services, yet the systems supporting how public dollars are authorised, disbursed, and tracked remain largely built on legacy infrastructure. Glass's stated focus is on delivering transparency, efficiency, and intelligence to public sector procurement and payment teams.

Furthermore, participation in Mastercard Start Path provides Glass with institutional credibility, access to potential banking and enterprise partners, and a pathway to scaling within a global fintech ecosystem that has previously supported companies reaching significant valuations and public market listings.

Commenting on the news, Paola Santana, CEO of Glass, noted that governments represent one of the largest and most consequential markets in the world, yet the infrastructure behind how public dollars are spent, paid, and moved remains outdated, and Mastercard Start Path accelerates the company's ability to deliver scalable solutions to public sector procurement and payment teams.