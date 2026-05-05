Monzo has launched in Spain, its second EU market, establishing offices in Barcelona and Madrid with over 50 employees.

The move comes after the neobank secured a European banking licence and represents a continued push across the continent, despite the bank's recent exit from the US market.

The bank has established offices in two Spanish cities and has built a local team of more than 50 employees, with plans to grow headcount over the coming year.

Licence and regulatory foundation

Monzo's EU expansion became possible following authorisation granted by the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of Ireland in December 2025. Ireland serves as Monzo's EU headquarters and was the first EU market to go live, launching in April 2026 with strong initial demand reflected in a waitlist of thousands of customers.

The European banking licence carries significant commercial implications, as it permits Monzo to hold customer deposits, which in turn enables the bank to offer credit products such as loans and mortgages. In addition, this expands the potential revenue base beyond the current account and payments services that characterised its earlier product offering.

Spanish market and competitive landscape

Spain's digital banking segment is already competitive. Monzo will enter a market where it faces established rivals including Revolut, N26, and Openbank, the digital bank owned by Santander. Each of these players has built meaningful scale across European markets, making differentiation and customer acquisition central challenges for any new entrant.

On its product strategy for Spain, Monzo has indicated it will prioritise gathering customer feedback before defining a localised offering, with any product launches subject to regulatory approval. This approach mirrors the phased rollout model commonly adopted by digital banks entering new EU jurisdictions, where regulatory requirements and consumer expectations can vary meaningfully from one market to another.

With over 13 million customers on its existing UK platform, Monzo brings a large operational base to its European push. The bank holds a separate UK banking licence, and its EU licence now provides the regulatory framework to replicate its consumer banking model across member states.