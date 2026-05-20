Mifundo and Equifax BoaVista have partnered to give European lenders access to verified Brazilian credit histories.

The integration allows lenders to access repayment behaviour, existing obligations, and credit usage data from Brazil. The data is standardised and delivered through Mifundo's platform in a format compatible with existing credit decision workflows, requiring no changes to credit models or processes.

Addressing a cross-border data gap

According to the official press release, more than one million Brazilian nationals are estimated to live and work in Europe. Despite many having established repayment histories in Brazil, that data has not been accessible to European lenders through domestic credit bureau systems. The result has been conservative credit decisions or outright rejections due to the absence of verifiable financial history, even when applicants hold a demonstrable credit record in their home country.

With this in mind, the partnership addresses this structural gap by making Brazilian credit data visible within European underwriting infrastructure for the first time. Silvio Santana, Commercial Vice President at Equifax BoaVista, noted that the data covers both established credit holders and those with limited credit files — profiles that are otherwise invisible outside Brazil.

Establishing a Europe–Latin America data corridor

The integration marks Mifundo's first extension beyond Europe. The platform currently connects credit data from more than 20 European countries, covering over 70% of the continent. A company official at Mifundo stated that while European banks are already serving international customers, their credit data infrastructure has remained largely domestic, creating gaps in underwriting accuracy.

In addition, the partnership establishes what both companies describe as a new credit data corridor between Europe and Latin America — a route that, if extended, could support lenders assessing customers from other countries where credit history exists domestically but is not accessible internationally.

The arrangement reflects a broader trend in cross-border financial services: as migration patterns shift, lenders face growing pressure to move beyond domestic bureau data to accurately assess the creditworthiness of internationally mobile customers. Mifundo's model, represented by the process of standardising and connecting credit data across jurisdictions, positions it to serve that demand as European financial institutions adapt their underwriting infrastructure.