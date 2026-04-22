Ebury, a global financial services company, has announced the launch of local German accounts with dedicated IBANs, providing SMEs and institutional clients with direct access to Germany's national payment infrastructure.

As detailed in the official press release, the accounts support payment collection in 19 currencies and are designed to integrate with major enterprise resource planning and accounting systems.

The new accounts feature connectivity with DATEV and SAP, enabling automated daily transmission of account turnover data to financial accounting departments and tax advisors. Integration with the Electronic Banking Internet Communication Standard (EBICS) supports the secure execution of payment orders within established corporate treasury workflows, making it possible to embed the accounts into existing financial processes without requiring separate systems or manual data handling.

Market positioning and client use cases

Local IBANs are a practical requirement for businesses operating in Germany, where national payment infrastructure and corporate banking standards expect domestic account references for optimal integration with counterparties, ERP systems, and regulatory reporting processes. The offering targets German subsidiaries, special purpose vehicles, and institutional clients that require local account capabilities alongside Ebury's existing international payment and foreign exchange services.

The launch extends Ebury's local account infrastructure offering, which supports multi-currency collections across a range of markets, to one of Europe's largest and most structured corporate banking markets.

Talking about the launch, Klaus Hoffmann, Country Manager Germany at Ebury, noted that local German IBANs are a critical component for businesses looking to integrate efficiently into the national payment system, and that the offering makes embedding international payments into existing financial processes seamless. Menne Mennes, Managing Director of Ebury Institutional Solutions, added that the accounts complement Ebury's private market offering to German subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles by increasing operating efficiency through local account and payment infrastructure access.

Just a few days before this announcement, Ebury joined Finqware, a Romania-based real-time treasury automation platform, in a strategic partnership aimed at integrating its multi-currency account and payment capabilities directly into the latter's FinqTreasury platform. With this, the two sought to enable businesses to consolidate Ebury account balances and transaction data together with other banking relationships within a single FinqTreasury dashboard.