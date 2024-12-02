Discovery Federal Credit Union has selected Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking platform to optimise its digital banking experience and further improve operations.

As a result of this collaboration, Discovery expects to also offer its members a more secure, flexible, and accessible option to manage finances across online and mobile channels.

Selection process and upcoming benefits

The decision to choose Mahalo as a partner follows an extensive digital banking evaluation, with the company being unanimously selected due to its modern architecture, core integration, and member-focused approach. Expanding on this, Michelle Leone, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Discovery, said that the credit union sought to explore solutions that could elevate the member experience while facilitating flexibility in service provision. In addition to its capabilities, Mahalo’s values fell in line with Discovery’s, with the two organisations centring their efforts on digital transformation and member experience optimisation.

With this collaboration, Discovery is set to benefit from the ability to bring features that scale member security, usability, and engagement. Having a neurodivergent and accessibility-centred design, the platform is set to ensure that all members can interact with the digital banking services offered by Discovery. By implementing these features, the credit union can further advance its mission of inclusivity and increase digital adoption for a wider audience.

Moreover, Mahalo’s fraud prevention capabilities will safeguard both members and the credit union. At the same time, real-time alerts, card controls, and multi-factor authentication bring layers of everyday security. When it comes to Discovery’s business members, they will benefit from advanced user permissions, enabling companies to manage roles, control access, and simplify operations with a unified interface.

Adding to this, Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo, mentioned that the partnership brings Discovery’s members the tools, security, and flexibility they need to manage their financial accounts. The strategic initiative will also allow the credit union to provide a customised experience to both retail and business members.