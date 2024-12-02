Clip, a digital commerce platform, has integrated Belvo’s technology to scale its credit and automated payment offerings via PrestaClip in Mexico.

Clip integrated Belvo’s suite, comprising employment data, employment updates, and account-to-account debit payments, to create a robust infrastructure that caters to a range of clients, from small businesses to large corporations.

Clip provides access to credit for individuals who have never experienced formal banking. Belvo’s employment-data product empowers Clip to assess an applicant's job stability and income potential, even in the absence of a traditional banking history.

Since implementing this technology, Clip has seen improvements by incorporating factors such as employment duration, formal income, and job change frequency.

The model is further strengthened by automatic updates on users’ employment status, allowing Clip to adjust risk assessments and maintain current credit limits. This comprehensive oversight throughout the credit lifecycle, from application to post-disbursement monitoring, has enabled Clip to reduce fraud, simplify processes, and, through PrestaClip, provide more tailored loan offerings.

Strengthening partnerships with Belvo's bank-debit product

An important element of the partnership with Belvo is the bank-debit product, which enables Clip to automate recurring collections, increase cash flow, and provide users with a simplified experience. This feature is particularly beneficial for industries such as gyms, insurance, education, and subscription services, where consistent monthly payments are essential.

According to the company’s data, Belvo handles approximately two million account-to-account payment transactions each month, resulting in an annualised total payment volume (TPV) exceeding USD 500 million. This demonstrates the demand for efficient collection methods in sectors that have traditionally depended on cash or manual transfers.

Clip harnesses this capability to strengthen its strategy across businesses of varying sizes and sectors. By automating payments, client companies can lower collection costs, improve payment success rates, and decrease customer churn, ultimately leading to advantages in liquidity and operational management.

The integration of Clip and Belvo transforms personalised credit offerings and recurring payment collections, establishing a standard for financial product design in Mexico by combining technology, data, and scalability to serve underserved populations.