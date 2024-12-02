ClearBank has announced its partnership with AutoRek in order to drive real-time development and optimisation in financial operations.

Following this announcement, the partnership will focus on delivering scalable reconciliation capabilities, as AutoRek’s platform has enabled ClearBank to develop its financial operations infrastructure.

In addition, the collaboration allowed the organisation to give up on time-consuming processes and to benefit from rapid configuration of complex reconciliations while maintaining agility and regulatory compliance as well.

More information on the ClearBank x AutoRek partnership

According to the official press release, AutoRek's no-code interface provided ClearBank with a unified reconciliation platform that was developed to handle both transactional and cash reconciliation across multiple payment schemes, enabling real-time visibility and reporting while also eliminating other difficulties. At the same time, through the process of selecting AutoRek, ClearBank will be given the possibility to continue scaling its optimised banking infrastructure and achieve new levels of operational efficiency in the digital banking landscape. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

This announcement follows ClearBank’s partnership with Circle, which outlined plans to collaborate on digital asset and payment initiatives across Europe. The partnership was expected to focus initially on expanding access to Circle’s fully reserved stablecoins, USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EURC), through the use of the Circle Mint platform.

Furthermore, the strategy aimed to optimise cross-border transaction efficiency and transparency by linking ClearBank’s cloud-native banking infrastructure with Circle’s blockchain-based settlement system. Through this integration, ClearBank intended to support financial institutions and fintech firms looking for compliant multi-currency payment and liquidity solutions.